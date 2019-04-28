‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Leland Chapman’s Wife Jamie Smacks Down Split Rumors

Jamie Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter cast member Leland Chapman, has broken her silence on breakup rumors floating around the internet.

On Saturday, Jamie, 30, shared a romantic selfie of herself smooching husband, Leland along with a caption meant to dispel any false talk of a split.

"There is a rumor floating around that my husband and I are no longer together or 'having issues' in our marriage, and that is not true," Jamie wrote. "We are most definitely married. Definitely going strong. And most definitely love each other very much! Just wanted to clear the air with some positive facts! He's the love of my life."

(Photo: Instagram / @jamiepchapman)

The shot shows Leland, who is the son of Duane "Dog" Chapman, rocking a dark muscle shirt, black hat and silver necklace. Jamie is seen wearing a blue shirt as Leland wraps his around her. Both of them are also flashing their tattoos, with Jamie showing off her neck ink and Leland showing off a shoulder design.

It is unclear exactly what breakup rumors Jamie is referring to, but they may stem from the pair's recent Instagram posts.

On Wednesday, Leland turned heads when he posted the text, "Money is no longer the root of all evil, attention is," on social media. Leland also unfollowed Jamie on Instagram, but it appears he has now followed her again.

Around that same time, Jamie posted text that read "Guys want a pretty girl until they actually get a pretty girl, and then they get insecure and make her feel bad for all the attention she gets." On Friday, she took a photo of a book's text that read "silence has always been by loudest scream."

A look in the comments of that posts shows some fans making accusations or expressing concerns of relationship drama between the pair.

"Get off social media and pay attention to your husband," one jilted fan wrote.

Another added, "Are [you] and Leland O.K.?"

It was clear that Jamie didn't want this talk to persist, so she took action and posted the aforementioned clarification. She also posted a couple things in her Instagram Story that allude to the drama. She posted a graphic with the text "There is enough room for all women to be whole without tearing each other down," as well a photo with Leland captioned, "Being in his arms makes me feel beter."

Leland, 42, has not spoken out about the breakup rumors.

Leland, a bounty hunter in his own right, is expected to appear in his father's new reality series, Dog's Most Wanted, in some capacity. Cameras were apparently on hand during one of his recent arrests, but it is unclear how regularly he will appear on the series, which also stars Dog's wife Beth and will air on WGN America.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jamiepchapman