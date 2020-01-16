Dog the Bounty Hunter Reacts to Death of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Dad Rocky Johnson

The loss of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s father, Rocky Johnson, has hit social media quite hard. The news of his passing came on Wednesday. A cause of his death has yet to be revealed, and he was 75 years old at the time of his death. Since word has come out, many professional wrestlers have sent their condolences towards his family, including Mick Foley. Along with him, fans of the WWE have been active on Twitter reaching out to The Rock. Along with them, many fans did the same.

Another notable figure who has wrote a message of thought towards Johnson is Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to @therock and his family and loved ones as his dad, WWE legend Rocky Johnson passed away today. we are thinking of you @therock,” the tweet read.

our thoughts and prayers go out to @therock and his family and loved ones as his dad, WWE legend Rocky Johnson passed away today .

we are thinking of you @therock pic.twitter.com/X2dR9R7I8H — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) January 16, 2020

Chapman also retweeted multiple other messages regarding Johnson, including the aforementioned post by Foley.

“I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson,” Foley began. “Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.”

Other notable tweets included one by longtime ringside announcer, Jim Ross.

“RIP to the great Rocky Johnson and condolences to his family and friends,” Ross said before adding one of his lines, “A helluva hand!”

Johnson climbed the wrestling ranks before cracking into the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). There, he struck history as he and his partner, Tony Atlas, became the first black tag team champions.

The league sent out a statement shortly after word of his death was released.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Johnson helped pave the way for his son who took on the moniker, The Rock, during his illustrious career where he would go on to claim 17 championships and 10 of those being as the world heavyweight champion.