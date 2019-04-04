‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Leland Chapman’s Wife Turns Heads With Racy Instagram Collage

Leland Chapman’s wife, Jamie, is no stranger to sharing revealing looks on Instagram. But her latest caught plenty of attention by plastering across her entire page.

The Dog The Bounty Hunter star and son of Duane “Dog” Chapman moved to Alabama in 2015 and married the model in 2016. Since then, the couple has been no stranger to sharing loving and sensual updates on their life together on social media.

Jamie Chapman is certainly not shy about sharing her or Leland’s body with fans online, the latest being the grandest example yet that she is confident in her looks and her body.

As fans can see in the photos, Jamie is dressed in lingerie that doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Fans can look at each piece of the larger photo in close-up detail, but they need to head to her full page to see the actual image for now.

A related photo from Chapman is captioned “be comfortable in your own skin.”

As noted by The Inquisitr, Jamie enjoyed pushing boundaries and giving her fans what they seem to want from her online presence. She is also big on supporting her husband and her family.

Most of the family has been focused on mother-in-law Beth’s battle with cancer up to this point. Leland has been helping the family out with the bounty hunting business, recently joining his dad to bring in a fugitive in Alabama. He’s also been spending more time with Dog and Beth.

The family celebrated Leland’s birthday together back in December, with Leland posing for a rare photo with his father at the time and joining in with the smiles all around. According to The Inquisitr, Leland and Jamie also joined Beth and Dog in Lexington, Kentucky back in March at the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention. Beth shared the mini-reunion on Facebook, saying how much she enjoyed seeing the couple and their son Cobie, 18.

Beth has also shared how proud she is of Leland in past months. She recently shared a post from Louisiana where Leland joined them to film for the Dog’s Most Wanted series for WGN.

“Had the best time with this guy last two weeks,” Beth wrote on Instagram. “I love you [Leland Chapman] thank you for coming out to help us on our new show [‘Dog’s Most Wanted ] on [WGN America] good job on Houser son!”

Despite the serious situation for the Chapman clan, they’re not moving away from being themselves or supporting each other. Leland and Jamie are prime examples.