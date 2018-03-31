‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Guard Kaleo Padilla Speaks out About Father’s Death

Kaleo Padilla, security specialist for Dog the Bounty Hunter, posted an emotional tribute to his father on Facebook, following his dad’s passing on Tuesday.

Padilla posted a candid photo of his father in beach attire, with a visor pulled low over his eyes and a smile on his face.

“Love you Dad with all my heart,” he wrote. “Can’t say enough about you. Just wish I had a little more time with you.”

Padilla tagged his father in the post. The earnest statement of grief drew hundreds of responses from friends and fans, and nearly 200 shares. The cause of Rodney Padilla’s death was not specified.

Beth Chapman posted the same photo on Facebook, writing her own message of mourning for the Rodney Padilla.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we say goodbye,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Please keep Kaleo Padilla a cherished member of our Dog the Bounty Hunter family in your prayers as he [mourns] the death of his father. We love you bruddah, [Gone but not forgotten].”

The comments on both posts quickly filled with condolences.

“Our Aloha to you and the ohana my Bradda! God Bless!” one person commented.

“Sorry to hear about Dad,” another added. “Sending prayers & love to you & the entire family Kaleo.”

A third wrote: “So sorry for your loss, prayers and thoughts to you and the Ohana.”

Beth and her husband, whose real name is Duane Chapman, have been dealing with a lot of emotionally charged realizations lately, and they haven’t been shy about sharing them with fans. Last fall, Beth was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer. She underwent a serious surgery, but even that couldn’t guarantee her survival.

After a terrifying battle with the disease and the risky operation, Chapman was finally declared cancer free. She and her husband discussed the process of coming to terms with mortality on their special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

“When we made a pledge many years ago,” Dog told PEOPLE at the time that the special came out. “I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”