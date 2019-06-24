‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Son Garry Dee Mourns Loss of Colorado State Trooper Killed in Line of Duty

Amid Beth Chapman’s health struggles, Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s son Garry Dee is mourning the loss of a Colorado State Trooper killed in the line of duty.

Garry shared a tribute to the deceased police man on Twitter. He shared a photo of what appeared to be a memorial for the man, William Moden, along with some heartbreaking words.

Garry said that there is no level of preparation that makes the death of an officer easier. He closed his tribute with, “Well take it from here Moden.”

No matter how much we prepare, it’s never enough to say goodbye. Well take it from here Moden. pic.twitter.com/hC9PcNwuN3 — Garry Dee Chapman 🛡 (@GarryDeeChapman) June 21, 2019

In an earlier tweet, Garry shared confirmation of Moden’s death along with a message of his own. The Colorado State Patrol Twitter revealed that Trooper Moden “was struck and killed” while working. The tweet asked members of the public to “keep their family,” as well as others responding to the scene of his death, in their prayers.

Garry said he was “heart broken” by Moden’s passing. Their relationship remains unclear.

CBS 4 Denver reported that Moden died while investigating a rollover crash. He was hit by another driver while out of his vehicle at the scene of another accident. Investigators are still looking into how exactly Moden was hit and killed.

In addition to saying goodbye to the police officer, Garry is currently grappling with his mother’s delicate health. Chapman was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after what TMZ described as a choking event.

She is currently being held at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii. Chapman is in a medically induced coma while doctors work to fix the problem. Dog confirmed her condition on Saturday, asking fans to pray for her.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” he wrote. “Thank you love you.”

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star faced similar issues in April, when she suffered breathing problems related to her throat cancer. Following that incident, she stayed briefly at the hospital while her airway was cleared and returned home.

Chapman has been dealing with throat cancer since September 2017. At that time, she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed, and was given the all clear from doctors. Her cancer returned in November 2018, with doctor’s saying that her diagnosis was terminal.

Despite the diagnosis, Chapman decided to forgo chemotherapy. She has not changed her mind, but has said that she is committed to living as long as she possibly can.

At that time, she underwent emergency surgery. Chapman has been dedicated to spending more time with family since. That family time includes filming a new reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

No further updates about Chapman’s condition have been revealed at this time. Fans are praying that she’ll pull through and return home to her family.