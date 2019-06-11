‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals ‘First June out of the Closet’ With New Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter Bonnie Chapman has revealed this is her “first June out of the closet” with a new photo.

Taking to Instagram, Chapman shared a photo of her rainbow-themed eye-liner makeup, revealing her look for Pride Month.

Chapman recently came out as pansexual, and many of her followers have been showering her new post with compliments and support.

“You are amazing and so beautiful! Always have been inspired by your family. So glad you have the support around you and I’m definitely in your corner cheering. Much love from Colorado,” one follower wrote.

“The makeup is pretty; but, please always remember that you are beautiful, makeup or no. You are a sweet, smart, strong young woman. Keep being YOU, my friend,” another person said.

“You’re beautiful and don’t ever anyone tell you otherwise and your makeup also is spot on.. Regardless of if you ho bold or basically,” someone else commented.

“Absolutly stunning, just be true to yourself and you will never go wrong,” one other fan wrote.

In her announcement about her sexual identity, Chapman wrote, “For the past seven years, I’ve kept kind of a big secret to myself. I’m pansexual, now I’m sure the term is familiar with some people. It means to me I fall in love with personalities, rather than a gender. I haven’t told many people until now.”

After coming out, Chapman opened up about how her parents responded to the news, revealing that they were overwhelmingly loving towards her.

“I was so scared when I told my parents in November, but they welcomed me with open arms,” she said in social media post. “I appreciate those who knew and kept it a secret, thank you for letting me take my time.”

She concluded her comment by saying, “I truly am so thankful to you all.”