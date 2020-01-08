Dog the Bounty Hunter Not Dating Family Friend Moon Angell, Sources Say

It appears the rumors about Duane “Dog” Chapman and Moon Angell have been greatly exaggerated. In recent months, it was alleged that Chapman had started up a romance with Angell, a family friend and longtime assistant to the reality TV star. Now, a source tells People that this isn’t the case at all.

“Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” the source said, whose name wasn’t revealed. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.” This aligns with what Angell has claimed, which was that Chapman initially reached out to her three months after his wife’s death.

Over the summer, Chapman’s wife, Beth, passed away due to complications resulting from her cancer. The death took its toll on the family, particularly “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, the daughter of Dog who ended up in a very public online feud with Angell. Lyssa accused Angell of being a “disgusting woman” who was moving in on her father during his time of grief.

Dog, also known to many as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” recently posted a photo of him and Angell side-by-side to Instagram, which was his first acknowledgment of the contentious situation. Lyssa, who has been quite vocal about the whole thing, ended up posting a trio of vomit emojis in the comments, which were later disabled.

Just yesterday, Duane Chapman’s stepdaughter, Cecily, joined in the fracas for the first time by calling out Angell for moving into her stepfather’s house.

“I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but tbh what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friend’s house with their husband,” Cecily Chapman wrote on Twitter, along with the hashtag “#narcissist.”

The widower also said over the summer that he would “probably” never marry again, thanks to a promise he made to his late wife.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” Chapman told PEOPLE. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”