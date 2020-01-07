‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Asks Fans What They Would Do Amid Family Drama, Moon Angell Feud

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman has once again added to the ongoing feud with one-time family friend Moon Angell. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who is the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman, posted a message to Twitter that, while not naming names, pretty clearly addresses the complicated situation with Angell. While setting up a hypothetical scenario that very closely mirrors her own, she asks at the end “what would you do?”

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

“I don’t think your dad is in the right place,” replied one fan, while another accused Angell of “just trying to get to the money.” Still another gave the sound advice of telling Chapman to simply “have a conversation with your dad” about the matter.

Angell has allegedly started dating the Chapman patriarch just six months after his wife, Beth, passed away as a result of complications from cancer. Lyssa has been a vocal opponent of both the relationship and of Angell herself, and it’s not the first time she’s made her feelings clear on social media.

“The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link,” Chapman wrote just earlier today, another seemingly direct reference to Angell, who fired back in a lengthy (and since-deleted) Twitter thread where she referred to Chapman as a “TMZ rat.”

Angell started working for the Chapmans back in 1988 when they were based in Hawaii. According to her LinkedIn page, her title is “Hollywood Executive/Personal Assistant/Denver Dog House Merch Store/DTBH Facebook,” as well as the CEO of the Maui-based beauty salon, The Silver Moon.

Chapman has alleged that Angell was eager to start a relationship with her dad in the wake of Beth’s death over the summer. Meanwhile, Angell insists that Dog himself was the one who reached out to her roughly three months after his wife’s passing.

Ironically, the ongoing — and very public — online feud between Chapman and Angell was the only evidence of the alleged affair. That is, until today when Dog posted a photo of him and Angell to his Instagram page. The caption was a simple “thank you” to Angell, though Chapman commented with a trio of vomit emojis, signaling her continued distaste with their relationship.

The comments on the post have since been disabled, so Chapman’s comment is hidden. Unlike her true feelings toward Angell.