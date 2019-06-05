Does Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Have a New Boyfriend After Intense Kissing Photo Releases?

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe was caught smooching a new guy during a beach date and fans are wondering if this may be her new boyfriend.

The 19-year-old model seemed to be enjoying herself with the mystery man on the beach. The two shared snacks on a blanket while packing on the PDA.

Just a few days prior, Phillippe attended the Season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies with her mom Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe in New York City. The mother-daughter duo looked cute as could be dressed in their red carpet attire. Witherspoon sported a strapless silk gown, while her daughter went classic with a little black dress.

Witherspoon was asked if her daughter would make an appearance in a possible third season and her response was great.

“Oh! I didn’t know there was a Big Little Lies season three!” Witherspoon said with a joking tone. “I don’t know [if it could happen], I never say never. You don’t know. and [season two] was a surprise.”

The series was originally set out to only live through one, but the creator David E. Kelley mentioned that Season 2 was written as a proper ending to the series.

“I suppose there’s always a chance, but that’s not the plan,” Kelley said. “We wrote this season as if this were the end.”

“I’m not going to give anything away, but I think the audience will find the ending satisfying,” he added.

So in the off chance the series lives to see a Season 3, we may just see Phillippe at work. Fans would consider it pretty cool considering Witherspoon and Phillippe are practically inseparable. A source told Us Weekly that they talk “several times a day.”

“They just love being together,” the source said. They talk “several times a day and they go to each other for everything.”

“[Ava] has learned so much by being with her mom and traveling the world with her,” an insider said.

They’ve spent a lot of time together so by the time Phillippe left the nest, it wasn’t an easy transition for Witherspoon. Like most parents, Witherspoon admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had a hard time when her daughter went off to college, and them being close, made that an even bigger challenge.

“It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard,” the Legally Blonde actress admitted. “I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

“It’s OK, she’s coming back. I thought she would be gone,” she added.