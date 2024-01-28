DJ Slick Rick Found Decapitated in Home

Police in Memphis are trying to uncover the mystery behind the death of local DJ Rick "Slick Rick" Buchanan. According to E! News, The DJ's body was discovered by his brother, John Buchanan, decapitated inside his home.

"I walked in and then I found him," his brother told FOX13 Memphis. "I thought his coat was up over his head, like it was cold or something. So I just ran out and then I ran back in and I noticed that it wasn't that, that it was something worse."

Memphis police confirmed the grim news and noted that police responded to a call from the house, with a cause of death far from official at this point. Police are still investigating, but also told TMZ that there was no sign of foul play in the death. This seems hard to believe given the fact that Buchanan was beheaded.

According to John Buchanan, his brother was still holding his keys, and that his pants were pulled up. Adding more to the suspicion of murder is Buchanan's backdoor being ajar before his brother arrives to make the discovery.

The late DJ's family are trying to determine the truth behind his death, while also making funeral arrangements and picking up the remnants of Buchanan's life. "We just are securing the property," John Buchanan told FOX13. "Making funeral arrangements. Taking care of my mom. Yeah." The family has also confirmed they will be adopting his dog, Lucky. They have also started a GoFundMe for the costs and to make a donation to charity in Buchanan's name.

"As many have learned, Slick Rick is sadly no longer with us. There are still many unanswered questions, and the family appreciates the outpour of love they are receiving, the page reads. "If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA. He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others. He was also a champion of Memphis music and took pride in presenting, playing, and promoting local music at The Stage Stop."