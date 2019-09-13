DJ Khaled and Wife Nicole Tuck Expecting Baby No. 2

DJ Khaled is expecting another one! The musician took the Instagram on Thursday to announce that he and wife Nicole Tuck are expecting their second child together, sharing a homemade video filmed during an ultrasound. In the video, Khaled and Tuck’s 2-year-old son Asahd is on hand to help make the announcement.

“Asahd! That’s your brother!” Khaled can be heard saying to an excited looking Asahd.

“God is great. Asahd, you’re about to have a brother,” Khaled said in the video.

In the lengthy caption of the video, Khaled wrote that he was “feeling more inspired than ever now.”

“God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy,” he wrote. “Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now,” he continued. “As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world !

“God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !”

Khaled, 43, and Tuck, 43, welcomed Asahd in October 2016. Fans of the producer will remember that the musician garnered international attention when he live-streamed the birth of Asahd on his Snapchat account — leaving fans to wonder if he will pull any crazy antics with the second pregnancy.

The deejay has since dedicated his music to his son, even giving Asahd and executive producer credit on all of his albums.

He gushed over his family to PEOPLE in May. “[I’m focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my queen. She’s so beautiful! She’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life. And my son is everything.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty