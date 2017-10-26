‘Divergent’ Star Miles Teller Escapes Charges After Drunken Arrest

Divergent star Miles Teller won’t face charges for public intoxication, TMZ reports.

San Diego law enforcement officials have chosen not to send Teller’s case to the City Attorney, and all charges against the Whiplash star have been dropped.

Cops have allegedly let the incident slide due to it being a first-time offense, stating that there were no additional charges added to the original misdemeanor.

In June, the 30-year-old actor was arrested after reportedly being drunk in public and unwilling to cooperate with law enforcement officials. It was alleged that Teller was having difficulty standing and nearly fell into oncoming traffic. When officers took him to a detox location to sleep it off, the situation escalated and the detox center refused to take him because he wouldn’t follow directions.

Teller, who can be seen next in Thank You For Your Service, was then arrested and taken to jail, where he remained for four hours before being released without bail.