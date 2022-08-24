Irene Bedard, the actress who voiced the title character in Disney's 1995 movie Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct. A report from the Xenia Police Division obtained by E! News revealed the actress was taken into police custody and later released Sunday after officers were called to perform a welfare check after receiving a report of a woman who passed out in the bushes on a residential street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed two women arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Bedard, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic." When speaking with Bedard, officers noted in the report that the actress had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath," though she denied drinking anything that day. Bedard did "say that she drank a whole bottle of vodka yesterday."

Throughout the interaction, officers said Bedard displayed a range of emotions, and her "emotions changed rapidly." Bedard would be talking to us calmly" at one point, then "quickly become upset and crying" at another," according to the report. When officers "attempted to try to get her to give me a name of someone who could come and care for her," Bedard "would not give me anything," and when the other woman, identified as Sheila, according to TMZ, gave officers a name of someone who they can contact on Bedard's behalf, the Stand alum "yelled that she didn't want that person called and ran away from us screaming." The report also noted that Bedard became angry at the officers at one point, referencing a "previous incident where she said police didn't help her." Bedard was previously arrested twice over the span of three days back in 2020, though it is unclear if this is what she was referring to.

According to responding officers, at one point, Bedard backed into a large window "as she continued to yell at us." Fearing that she would break the glass, an officer grabbed Bedard's arm and pulled her away. Bedard was ultimately placed under arrest, and while she was being escorted to a police cruiser, "she became dead weight and had to be held up." She was taken to Greene County Jail and booked for disorderly conduct. TMZ confirmed that Bedard was released on Sunday. Bedard's arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 29. Representatives for the actress did not respond to requests for comment from numerous outlets.