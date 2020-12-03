'Pocahontas' Voice Actress Irene Bedard Arrested Following 'Drunken Incidents'

✖

Irene Bedard, the actress who voiced the title character in Disney's 1995 movie Pocahontas, was arrested twice in three days in Beavercreek, Ohio. Bedard, 57, was allegedly intoxicated in both incidents. The first was on Saturday after her ex-husband called police when she allegedly kicked a teenage relative. The actress was arrested again early Monday morning.

Police were called to a home at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, reports the Journal-News. When police arrived, they found Wilson allegedly "screaming inside the residence and standing in the room, clutching a belt in her hands," according to the police report. She allegedly yelled that "they sent the white man to come get me." Her ex-husband called police after he allegedly saw her kick a teen relative.

According to the report on the Saturday incident, Bedard allegedly struggled with the two officers who handcuffed her. There were cracks in the Plexiglass in their cruiser, as Bedard kicked at it. She was issued a court summons for misdemeanor charges of court summons for domestic violence, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging.

The teen relative involved in the first case was Bedard's 17-year-old son, according to TMZ. Her ex-husband told police she allegedly kicked her son as he tried to restrain her. When police found her, she allegedly had a belt in her hand. Her son did not want to press charges and hoped her mother could get help, according to the police report. Bedard was intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and struggled to stand up straight, according to police.

The second incident happened at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel in Beavercreek, reports the Journal-News. Police were called to the hotel at about 2:20 a.m. The night manager told police Bedard needed to be taken from the premises. According to the report, Bedard was apparently intoxicated and had "red, glassy bloodshot eyes" and showed erratic behavior. She struggled with police when she was taken to the Greene County Jail, at one point kicking the partition in the cruiser. She continued being combative with corrections officers and "had to be dragged into the jail by those officers," according to the police report. She was given a summons for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8. Her court date in the first arrest was scheduled for Dec. 15.

Bedard is a Golden Globe nominee for her role in the 1994 TV movie Lakota Woman: Siege at Wounded Knee. She is best known for voicing Pocahontas in the 1995 Disney movie and other Disney properties. She recently appeared on screen in a recurring role on CBS' FBI: Most Wanted and starred in two episodes of Westworld.