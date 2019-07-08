Disney Music Releases Statement After the Sudden Death of Cameron Boyce

Disney Music released a statement Sunday night mourning the death of 20-year-old Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep over the weekend. The tribute includes a photo of Boyce wearing headphones and singing in a studio.

“We mourn the loss of Cameron Boyce and send our condolences to his family, friends and fans around the world. You’ll be in our hearts forever,” the statement read.

Social media users reacted to the post, replying with their own condolences to Boyce’s friends, family and co-workers.

“He will always be remembered and known as a complete legend. Condolences go to his friends, cast mates, fans, and family. Rest In Paradise my fellow friend Cameron Boyce,” one Twitter user wrote.

“My thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends and to his fans. May he rest in peace,” another said.

“You’ll be in our hearts forever!” someone else wrote.

Boyce’s death was announced Saturday night by his family, revealing how Boyce, fresh off celebrating his 20th birthday May 28th — died in his sleep due to a seizure brought on by “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a Boyce family representative told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce was best known for his work in the Adam Sandler-led Grown Ups films and his numerous appearances in Disney properties. He had starring roles on Jessie and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, in addition to his role as Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Descendants franchise. Boyce’s last onscreen role will be in Descendants 3, which will premiere Aug. 2 on the Disney Channel.

Boyce’s on-screen dad in Grown Ups, Adam Sandler, shared a tribute to Boyce on social media Sunday morning.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Boyce’s Grown Ups on-screen mother, Salma Hayek, also reacted to his death. Sharing images with Boyce from their time on set together, she wrote, “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in [Grown Ups 1 and 2] and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”