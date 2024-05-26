Disney Legend Behind 'It's A Small World' Tune Dies: Richard M. Sherman Was 95

Richard M. Sherman, the legendary songwriter who formed one-half of the Academy Award-winning Sherman Brothers duo with his late brother Robert, has passed away at the age of 95. Sherman died on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills from an age-related illness.

As a core member of Walt Disney's creative team, Sherman left an indelible mark on the musical world. "Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives," said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, per Deadline.

The Sherman Brothers were best known for their iconic work on Mary Poppins, winning Oscars for Best Score and Best Original Song for "Chim Chim Cher-ee." As Iger stated, "From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like 'It's a Small World,' the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences."

Pete Docter, chief creative officer at Pixar, paid tribute to Sherman's infectious joy: "You don't get songs like 'Spoonful of Sugar' without a genuine love of life, which Richard passed on to everyone lucky enough to be around him. Even in his 90s, he had more energy and enthusiasm than anyone."

Over his 65-year career, Sherman garnered 9 Academy Award nominations (winning 2), 3 Grammy Awards, and 24 gold and platinum albums. The brothers were inducted as Disney Legends in 1990. In addition to Mary Poppins, the Shermans wrote for classics like The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Their music also graced Disney parks with unforgettable tunes from attractions like "It's a Small World."

In his later years, Sherman remained active, contributing songs to films like Iron Man 2 and Christopher Robin. "It's been a joy, it's been an honor, and it's been a privilege to work here at The Walt Disney Studios," he reflected in 2018 at a rededication of The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, Stage A as the Sherman Brothers Stage.

Sherman is survived by his wife Elizabeth, children Gregory, Victoria, and Lynda, and grandchildren. A private funeral is planned for May 31, at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, with a public celebration of life to be announced later.