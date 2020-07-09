Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron Posts New Bikini Selfies Despite Previous Backlash

After receiving backlash for a recent bikini selfie, actress Dove Cameron stuck it to her haters and uploaded two more bikini shots to Instagram over the weekend.

Both posts were of the former Disney Channel star posing in a bathroom in a printed bikini, with the Clueless, The Musical star snapping both photos on her phone, which was housed in a Clueless-appropriate yellow plaid case.

“Hair so salty,” she captioned the first shot.

The second image featured Cameron scrunching up her nose at the camera with the caption reading, “Lost boy.”

Naturally, her followers couldn’t help but comment on these photos as well, with Cameron on the receiving end of comments that criticized her for posting bikini photos when she’s still appearing on Disney Channel content.

“What’s disturbing about a 23 year old woman in a swim suit I show my lil cuz and all she see is Mal in a swim suit,” one person wrote.

Cameron starred on the network’s sitcom Liv and Maddie from 2013-2017 and also appears in its Descendants movie franchise as Mal.

“Ummmmm what happened like I used to watch freaking liv and maddie now that I’ve seen this. nope I ain’t watching that no more,” a second comment read.

Despite the criticism, Cameron also got plenty of support.

“She was on Disney and yeah people say she has a 12 year old fan base,” one fan wrote.” Guess what? When I was 12 I didn’t care what dove posted because I loved that she made me feel like i can be confident in myself.”

“Y’all mad she posted a picture in a bathing suit? Get a life lmao,” added another.

The original post that had the trolls coming out to insult Cameron was a video the star took of herself on a bed in a bikini, posing as she filmed herself in the mirror on her phone.

In her caption, Cameron addressed the negativity by noting that she’s 23 years old and is at perfect liberty to do what she wants and share what she wants.

“I love the female body,” the Descendants star wrote. “(Guys if i’m in a bathing suit, and i’m 23 and you’re tripping, you need to re-evaluate what trips you up. and also get more comfortable w the human body).”

