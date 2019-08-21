Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron Gets New Piercing, Pink Hair After Braless Selfie Backlash

Dove Cameron has a brand-new look, with the actress recently debuting a new ear piercing and a fresh pink hairdo on Instagram in a major change from her trademark platinum blonde strands.

Cameron documented the process on Instagram, first sharing a black-and-white video of herself sitting in a chair as an artist prepared to pierce her ear.

“the best &only time to have a panic induced laughing fit is when someone has multiple needles in you & next to your face. you guys he really whispered ‘sprang breeeaaak’ at me right before he stuck the needle in & i was NOT ready (also me being like weeeee because i’m actually going to bolt and i’m trying to tell myself something fun is happening ),” she wrote in the caption.

She followed that with a pair of photos that showed off her new accessory as well as her freshly-colored hair, which is now a very pastel purply pink.

Her final post debuting her new look was a selfie video that Cameron took while fluffing her hair and looking at herself in the mirror, showing off her black manicure and numerous gold rings. She captioned the video with a purple devil emoji, an appropriate accompaniment to her new hair color.

It’s clear that Cameron focuses on wearing what makes her feel good, as the 23-year-old expertly clapped back after she recently received some criticism for posting a pair of braless selfies.

“This is being a role model. This is exactly being a role model,” she wrote in one comment to a disgruntled follower.

“Take ur f—in bra off if you want,” she proclaimed in another. “Don’t hide your natural body. People are weird, just because it’s ‘the norm’ now to be ashamed of your nipples or your female anatomy or your period doesn’t mean they are actually bad or embarrassing???”

Cameron also responded to another commenter who thought the fact that the Descendants 3 star not wearing a bra was “not that deep,” explaining that the only reason her decision was noteworthy at all was because of societal standards.

“i agree with you in the sense that it is not that deep. or groundbreaking whatsoever. or anything really to talk about. but it’s only a big deal because this society is so beyond backwards that they have demonized basic anatomy and are very ! up ! in arms ! about female bodily freedom,” she wrote. “they’re confused and loud about it. so, technically, it’s not a big deal, and it shouldn’t be, and the idea behind posting something like this is to normalize it. because a lot of girls feel confused about their bodies and what it means to be a woman (in a surface way, on this specific subject, about sexuality and men and who their body belongs to bc of long-lasting systemic repression) . so. it’s cool to be like, it’s whatever. embrace yourself. don’t hide, if you wanna, and wear a bra, if you wanna. but don’t hide to avoid the backlash. because you don’t deserve to have assholes giving you shit about YOUR BODY.”

