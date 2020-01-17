Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron’s Ex Ryan McCartan Accuses Her of Cheating a Day After Her Birthday

Disney Channel star Dove Cameron‘s former fiance Ryan McCartan is accusing the Descendants actress of cheating during their relationship. The couple broke up back in October 2016, just six months after McCartan announced their engagement. McCartan made the new allegation the day after Cameron celebrated her birthday.

During a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, McCartan, 26, was asked what his proudest moment was. In his response, he said his fiancee “cheated” on him and left him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president,” the musician wrote, reports E! News. “I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life.”

“I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness,” McCartan continued. “And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward.”

Cameron, 24, has not commented on the allegations. Her most recent Instagram post is a graphic showing four photos of herself. “Big birthday energy,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Six months after announcing they were engaged, McCartan took to Twitter to tell fans about their break-up.

“Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants,” he wrote in October 2016. “We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.”

The decision was a big surprise for their fans, who immediately began wondering what the cause for the split one. Their busy schedules was a possible reason, as McCartan told E! News in September 2016, they could never find time to plan a wedding.

“She’s so busy. I’m so busy,” McCartan told E! News at the premiere for Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show remake. “The last thing we want to do is turn it into another thing on the to-do list, you know what I mean? I mean, we’re infants—we’re children—so we have a lot of time to plan and get it done, and it’ll happen when it’s supposed to.”

One source told E! News in 2016 none of Cameron’s friends were “very fond of him” and thought he was “using her for exposure.”

McCartan and Cameron met while filming Disney’s Liv and Maddie, and even toured together as a musical duo named The Girl and The Dreamcatcher.

Cameron is now dating Thomas Doherty, who starred with her in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3.

McCartan will be on Broadway in Frozen as Hans, starting in February, and previously played Fiyero in Wicked.

Photo credit: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images