John Singleton: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director’s Private Funeral Arrangements Set

Funeral arrangements have been made for director John Singleton following his unexpected death on April 22, according to Deadline. The actor will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Monday, May 6, in Los Angeles.

Singleton’s family released a statement on Friday, confirming that they would be holding a “very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends.” Per Deadline‘s reporting, the funeral on Monday will not be open to the public or to members of the press. The statement from Singleton’s family suggests that a larger public memorial service will be held “in a few weeks to celebrate his life.” A date has not been made public at this time, but likely will be in the coming days or weeks.

The Boyz n The Hood director died last Monday after suffering a stroke on April 17, CNN confirmed. Singleton was hospitalized after the stroke and kept alive on life support. Per TMZ, Singleton’s mother said he suffered from hypertension for some time, which is believed to have triggered the stroke. His family released a statement regarding his death, revealing that he passed “peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.” Singleton was 51 at the time of his death.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want [to] thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” the statement, issued to CNN said.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward, filed her son’s will after his death. The document stated that his 26-year-old daughter Justice Singleton would get his estate, valued at an estimated $3.8 million. According to TMZ, Singleton wrote the will when he only had one child. He had six other kids after the fact.

Singleton’s death lead to an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities. Just before he passed, Jordan Peele tweeted a moving tribute to the producer. In it, he said he was “So sad” to learn of Singleton’s passing. Peele praised the esteemed producer as “a brave artist and a true inspiration.”

“His vision changed everything,” Peele added.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

After that, more stars began speaking out. Samuel L. Jackson tweeted that he was “Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend.” Juicy J thanked Singleton on Twitter for “helping me,” adding, “if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be a Academy award Winner.”