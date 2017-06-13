Diplo Fires Back At Katy Perry After She Ranks Him Third On Her Lovers List

Katy Perry stirred up yet another online controversy when she ranked three of her former boyfriends (John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo) by their sexual performances to James Corden, host of CBS’s The Late Late Show. It seems Diplo, a member of Major Lazer and prominent songwriter/producer, didn’t take too kindly to the ranking and has sounded off on Twitter.

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017

The 38-year-old, who had a hand in hits like “Lean On” and “Where Are Ü Now,” was ranked third of the three entertainers and had a pretty fun reply to the ranking.

“I won the bronze metal (sic) in sex Olympics,” he tweeted. Along with the line, he posted a photo of himself at the Spring Awakening Music Festival in Chicago over the weekend. He’s been sitting on top of a stage rafter wearing a Selena T shirt overlooking a packed crowd of thousands.

He also replied to a news story from Vice‘s EDM blog thump about the ranking.

“I don’t even remember having sex,” he said.

Perry hasn’t responded to Diplo’s tweets as of press time.

During the original conversation, which took during a promotional livestream for her new album Witness, Perry ranked Mayer first, Bloom second and Diplo third. She didn’t fully diss Diplo, though, she made sure to compliment all three on their bedroom talents.

“They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!” she said.

As pointed out by the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old “Firework” singer and Diplo were dating for several months in 2014. They attended events such as the New York City Met Gala together and celebrated Perry’s 30th birthday in Morocco.

Perry didn’t include other former lovers such as Russell Brand and Josh Groban in the ranking. She did note that Groban was “the one that got away,” and added, “He’s one of my good friends. I love him so much. He’s the best.”