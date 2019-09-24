Did a Taylor Swift Imposter Doppelganger Sneak Into the Emmys? Fans Convinced After Video Comes Out

Taylor Swift may have snuck into the Emmys after fans speculate either her or someone who looks very similar to her was caught in the background of an interview. The woman wearing a pink dress sporting blond hair with pink tips sparked rumors that the “Bad Blood” singer may have made an under-the-radar appearance, even without having much of a reason for being there.

Despite the fact that the woman looks just like Swift from a distance, if she really were the famous singer, more word would have spread; considering not one entertainment reporter tweeted that Swift was there, it looks like the woman may simply be a mystery doppelganger. Also, Swift had no Emmy nominations, nor did her boyfriend Joe Alwyn — nor were they asked to be presenters at the annual show.

However, that didn’t stop fans from going crazy on social media wondering if that was really her, with one writing, “I SWEAR I JUST SAW TAYLOR SWIFT WALK BY IN THE BACKGROUND OF THIS EMMY’S RED CARPET STREAM???”

IT MIGHT NOT BE TAYLOR SWIFT SKKSKSKSKSMSKS #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0HjwXZ9Oah — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Ben (fan account) (@TS7Track3) September 22, 2019

Someone else echoed, “Taylor swift is at the Emmys. Wow.”

Another person joked, “So taylor swift is just gonna show up to the emmy’s without telling me? a person who she owes absolutely nothing to?”

Now the question is: Who is Swift’s doppelganger? Or was it Swift herself?

In the meantime, she did just announce her Love festival tour. She also recently spoke to Rolling Stone about whether she had any regrets going to red carpet events with her girlfriends, and her thoughts were shocking.

“Yeah, I never would have imagined that people would have thought, ‘This is a clique that wouldn’t have accepted me if I wanted to be in it,’” she said. “Holy s—, that hit me like a ton of bricks. I was like, ‘Oh, this did not go the way that I thought it was going to go.’ I thought it was going to be we can still stick together, just like men are allowed to do. The patriarchy allows men to have bro packs. If you’re a male artist, there’s an understanding that you have respect for your counterparts.”

She added, “It’s assumed that we hate each other. Even if we’re smiling and photographed together with our arms around each other, it’s assumed there’s a knife in our pocket.”

Swift has been dealing with more than boy drama lately as she battles with the music industry. After her public feud with manager Scooter Braun, several singers either went against her or came to her defense. However, she’s seemingly moved on from it as she moves forward with her tour.