Diane Kruger Reveals Baby Bump for First Time While in NYC Without Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, and the actress was spotted with a baby bump for the first time while out in New York City on Tuesday.

Kruger was seen hailing a cab in the city, raising her arm and displaying a glimpse of her stomach.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old wore a blue floral blouse and sunglasses, with her shirt riding up when she raised her arm. A bump was clearly visible, and the actress also appeared to be wearing maternity jeans.

Kruger completed her street-style look with a Chanel bag and white heeled ankle booties.

The previous evening, she stepped out with Reedus, wearing a navy blue maxi dress that revealed the silhouette of a bump when it rested against her frame. The stylish star accessorized with flats, a light-colored clutch and a simple necklace.

Kruger has not confirmed that she is expecting.

This will be the first child for Kruger and the second for Reedus, who shares teenage son Mingus with model Helena Christensen.

Kruger and Reedus have reportedly been dating since at least 2016 when they went public with their status.

In August, the couple purchased an $11.75 million Manhattan townhouse in the West Village. Variety shares that the property is around 3,800 square feet and is a four-story red-brick townhome that features eight fireplaces, a roof terrace and an integrated sound system. The outlet added that both Kroger and Reedus still owned their own respective homes in the Big Apple, she in Tribeca and he in Nolita.

While the two are fairly private when it comes to their relationship, Kruger recently shared a shoutout to her man on Instagram with a selfie captioned, “Wish you were here” and Reedus’ account tagged in the message.

At the time, Kruger was reportedly shooting spy-thriller The Operative in Israel and Bulgaria. Deadline shares that the film also stars Martin Freeman and stars Kruger as a rogue spy from Israel’s national intelligence force who vanishes while attending her father’s funeral. Freeman plays her former handler who does his best to protect her while trying to asses the potential threat her work may now pose.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre