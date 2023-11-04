'Dexter' Star Julie Benz's Stalker Has Threatened to Kill Her, Legal Docs Claim

Julie Benz and her husband are dealing with a terrifying situation. As The Blast reports, the Dexter actress has a stalker who has threatened to kill her and her husband. A court has granted a restraining order as a result.

A man, whose name is not publicized in The Blast's report on the legal documents, has vowed to poison Benz and her husband, Rich Orosco. He had also threatened to cut Benz's throat and kill their family dogs. one of the messages read, "Never forget that I would gladly stick a knife in your throat and watch you choke on your own blood."

(Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

These kinds of threats — which totaled more than 100 — were made via Instagram's direct message function and apparently occurred on a daily basis. One, sent on Oct. 10, reads, "I'm not trying to make you laugh, I actually want to hurt your family. These are real threats."

Additionally, the stalker allegedly made bomb threats to the headquarters of the soccer team Los Angeles FC, where Orosco works. Similar bomb threats were also made to BMO Stadium, where LAFC plays its home games.

Benz, who played Rita Bennett on Dexter, claims the stalker is "actively looking for her" and even moved to Los Angeles in order to be closer to her. The actress, who is also known for Saw V and the Hawaii Five-0 reboot, has been unable to sleep due to the threats and has been too frightened to leave her home.

The LAPD threat management unit is handling the case around the threats themselves. As a result of the restraining order, the stalker must remain 100 yards away from Benz, Orosco and their pets.

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Benz also recently appeared on Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star and Hulu's Love, Victor. As Rita Bennett on Showtime's Dexter, she played the main love interest of the titular serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall). She only appeared in Dexter's revival series, Dexter: Next Blood, through archival footage.