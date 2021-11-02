‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall: What Is His Net Worth?

Dexter: New Blood star Michael C. Hall has been a working actor for nearly three decades, and many fans are wondering what his net worth is at this point in his. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hall is currently worth around $25 million. It’s possible the majority of his net worth was made through his lead role on Dexter, which he starred in for eight seasons on Showtime, from 2006 to 2013.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports that Hall earned around $150,000 per episode for much of the series, and then $350,000 an episode for the last couple of seasons. In total, for the final season, Hall earned $4.5 million. At this time, it is unknown how much he is earning for the revival series, New Blood, which debuts Sunday, Nov. 7, on Showtime. In addition to the , Hall also spent five seasons on HBO’s Six Feet Under and had a big guest-starring role on The Crown, portraying President John F. Kennedy. The actor has appeared in a number of high-profile and critically acclaimed films as well, such as Game Night, The Report and Kill Your Darlings.

The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake — which is located in Upstate New York — and has assumed a new identity. In addition to Hall, the new season will also star Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter’s sister Debra in the show’s original run.

In addition to Hall and Carpenter, it has been announced that John Lithgow will be reprising his role as Arthur Miller, the Trinity Killer, in the new series. Dexter’s son, Harrison, will also be back, this time played as a teenager by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). New cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter’s primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star.

Hall previously opened up about the forthcoming new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this would mark the end of the franchise. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see,” he replied. “What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.” Dexter: New Blood is slated to premiere Nov. 7 on Showtime.