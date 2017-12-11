Listen to Detective Laugh During Corey Feldman’s 1993 Police Interview

Corey Feldman released a copy of his 1993 police interview where he named alleged child abusers and a police detective laughed.

During a recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Corey Feldman shared excerpts of a 1993 audio recording of an interview with California law enforcement regarding sexual abuse he suffered as a minor. The audio, aired Monday, hears Feldman talking about his accusation that John Grissom had molested him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was so scared. And I didn’t know, he was like my best friend, you know. And I didn’t know how to, I mean, I couldn’t even look at him in the eye the next day,” Feldman tells detectives in the recording. “You know, I would always have to pretend it didn’t happen. I mean, my big thing is, I would pretend it didn’t happen.”

Later during the interview, a detective can be heard asking Feldman where Grissom was now, to which Feldman claimed he wasn’t sure, but that he had heard he was heading to California. The detective responds by laughing and telling Feldman that, “If we run across him, we’ll let you know.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office had alleged that they had no recordings of the interview, but earlier this month, they released a statement claiming that the tapes had been found. After police claimed that they couldn’t release the recordings, Feldman said that he would.

Feldman, 46, has long insisted that there is a network of pedophiles in Hollywood, and he has alleged that actor John Grissom and club owner Alphy Hoffman molested him when he was a child. He claims that he went to the police with the allegations in 1993, but the police never ever came of it.