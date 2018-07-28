Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Thanks Fans Following Depression Battle

Singer Michelle Williams thanked fans for their support after she opened up about her battle with depression in an emotional Instagram post Saturday.

“Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME,” the 38-year-old Destiny’s Child singer wrote. “Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams shared her own words of advice for others suffering from depression, letting fans know that her personal “way out” is her faith in God and commitment to her work.

“Take one step at a time! Don’t overwhelm yourself. If you can just get up out the bed and brush your teeth and shower…..DO IT,” she wrote. “For people dealing with depression, that is a HUGE step! Now don’t be depressed AND stinky…..pick a struggle! (y’all know I had to add some humor).”

Williams’ post came a week after she told fans she checked herself in a mental health facility to seek treatment for depression after years of promoting awareness.

“Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” Williams wrote on July 17. “If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

On July 20, she told fans she was getting “better” and felt their love and support.

Williams has been battling depression for decades, long before she joined Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland in Destiny’s Child. During an appearance on The Talk last year, she said she has been “suffering since the age of between 13 and 15.”

“So many people are walking around acting like they’ve got it all together. And they’re suffering. So for years I’m in one of the top selling female groups of all time suffering with depression,” she told The Talk.

In March, Williams got engaged to pastor Chad Johnson. The singer revealed to PEOPLE in April that they met at a spiritual retreat in March 2017.

“Don’t lose hope in love,” Williams told PEOPLE at the time. “I do think you should not focus so much that if you’re not in love that you get depressed about it. … Just don’t lose hope. But definitely be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for you.”

In April, Williams, Beyonce and Rowland reunited at Coachella, where they sang a setlist full of their biggest hits, including “Lose My Breath,” “Soldier” and “Say My Name.”

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Red Light Management