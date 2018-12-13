Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Drops out of Broadway Show Days After Calling off Engagement

Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has dropped out of a Broadway production on doctor’s orders following her split from fiancé Chad Johnson last week.

A representative for the musical Once on This Island said in a statement that Williams is stepping down from her role “immediately.”

“Effective immediately, Michelle T. Williams has been advised by her medical doctors to take a leave of absence from performing,” the representative said on Wednesday. “As a result, the singer/actress will not continue in the Tony Award winning Broadway production of Once on This Island. She joined the cast on November 30 in the role of goddess Erzulie and was warmly welcomed back to Broadway and into the show.”

Williams’ understudy, Cassondra James, will take over the role until Dec. 26. After that Lea Salonga will play Erzulie until Jan. 6. The show opened in New York City on Dec. 3, 2017.

Williams announced her split from Johnson, a pastor, via Instagram last week. “I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out,” she wrote at the time. “The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and his ministry.” She added the hashtag #FEARLESS, which is the name of her single that was released that day.

The split comes just one month after the premiere of the couple’s OWN reality series, Chad Loves Michelle.

Johnson has not commented on the split.

It’s unclear why Williams doctors advised her to stop performing in Once on This Island. Earlier this year, Williams broke off the engagement once before and checked into a medical facility for depresson, which she had battled for years. Johnson supported her throughout her treatment and the two reunited, undergoing intense individual and premarital counseling, according to PEOPLE.

“I [told myself], ‘You better get yourself together because do you not know this is what you prayed for? God gave this to you,’” Williams told the magazine. “What if he really leaves and this time next year I see him with somebody else? I’ll be like that Beyoncé song ‘Ring the Alarm!’ I’ll be damned if I see another chick on his arm.”

Williams and Johnson got engaged in March after Johnson proposed with a five-carat ring in Pebble Beach, California. The two met at a spiritual retreat in Arizona and dated for less than a year.

Just a few weeks ago in November, Williams paid tribute to Johnson in the lengthy caption of an Instagram post.

“All I can think of are the lyrics to a song Brandy has called ‘He Is’!! [Chad Johnson] has been an angel to me! All of me fell in love with this man who serves God and his [Elevate Int.] ministry in Phoenix, AZ with all of his heart for over 20 years,” she wrote. “You are there for your family in so soooooo many ways as well. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I believe you love me how God shows you to. If we listened to what the world/naysayers have to say, we’d be lonely and miserable. I’m excited about doing purpose with YOU!! Honey, it’s your time NOW!! God is truly about to do exceedingly and abundantly above all you can ask or think!! I love you Pastor Chad!!”