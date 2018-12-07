Destiny’s Child Singer Michelle Williams Breaks off Engagement With Chad Johnson

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams says it’s over between her and pastor Chad Johnson.

The 38-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram on Friday to announced that the two have ended their engagement nine months after Johnson popped the question and just one month after their OWN reality series Chad Loves Michelle premiered.

“I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single. Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry,” Williams wrote on her Instagram Story, adding the hashtag #FEARLESS.

“Fearless” happens to be the name of Williams’ new single, which was released on Friday.

Johnson, 41, has not commented on the break-up. He shared a teaser for their reality show on Wednesday. “We’re not all we should be, but THANK God we’re not all we used to be!!!” he captioned the Instagram post, adding a hashtag for the show’s name, Chad Loves Michelle.

Back in March, Johnson proposed to Williams flanked by a five-carat engagement ring in Pebble Beach, California, after less than a year of dating. The two met at a spiritual retreat in Arizona.

The break-up isn’t the couple’s first; weeks after Johnson proposed, Williams broke off the engagement and checked into a medical facility for depression, which she had battled for years. Johnson supported her through her treatment and the two reunited, undergoing intense individual and premarital counseling, PEOPLE reported in October.

“I [told myself], ‘You better get yourself together because do you not know this is what you prayed for? God gave this to you,’” Williams told the magazine. “What if he really leaves and this time next year I see him with somebody else? I’ll be like that Beyoncé song ‘Ring the Alarm!’ I’ll be damned if I see another chick on his arm.”

The singer thanked her fans in July for their support while she battled with depression. “Thank you ALL sooooooooooooooo much for every message of love and support sent! My family, friends and fiancé have been AWESOME,” she said on Instagram at the time. “Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area.”

Just a few weeks ago in November, Williams paid tribute to Johnson in the caption of a lengthy Instagram post.

“All I can think of are the lyrics to a song Brandy has called ‘He Is’!! [Chad Johnson] has been an angel to me! All of me fell in love with this man who serves God and his [Elevate Int.] ministry in Phoenix, AZ with all of his heart for over 20 years,” she wrote. “You are there for your family in so soooooo many ways as well. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I believe you love me how God shows you to. If we listened to what the world/naysayers have to say, we’d be lonely and miserable. I’m excited about doing purpose with YOU!! Honey, it’s your time NOW!! God is truly about to do exceedingly and abundantly above all you can ask or think!! I love you Pastor Chad!!”