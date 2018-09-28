‘Desperate Housewives’ Alum Marcia Cross Reveals She’s ‘Healthy’ After Cancer Battle

Desperate Housewives alum Marcia Cross is recovering after a recent battle with anal cancer, she revealed on social media.

“So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra,” Cross 56, captioned a photo of herself with short hair on Instagram Sept. 15. “Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you. Xxoo m

A day later, she shared another post to the social media site, clearing up the status of her cancer journey.

“I am so sorry my post wasn’t clear. I am POST cancer. All good now,” she wrote on Sept. 16. “Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE.”

She added that she feels “liberated” sharing news of her cancer and hair loss with fans.

“How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 18. “I certainly wasn’t expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me. My capacity to receive requires a massive expansion! I am ecstatically alive and what interests me post-cancer is #AUTHENTICITY. #VULNERABILITY. #TRANSPARENCY. And of course #LOVE.”

She added, “Thank you again for your love and for sharing your personal stories of struggle with #cancer and #hair loss and getting your footing in the world. Always, Marcia.”

This isn’t the first time Cross has had to deal with cancer in her family. Husband Tom Mahoney was diagnosed with the disease in 2009, but is in remission.

Cross’ social media followers were happy to know what was going on with the actress, with one writing, “That is battle hair! You look amazing as a warrior princess.”

Another added, “You look fantastic. I’m so sorry to hear that you have had to go through this journey. Im a breast cancer survivor and also lost my hair. It was nice not to have to shave my legs and it did make getting ready for work so easy. Your hair will grow back and in the meantime, embrace your beauty. You did it! You beat cancer! Xoxox.”

We couldn’t be happier for Cross!

Photo credit: Instagram/Marcia Cross