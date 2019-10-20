‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Felicity Huffman Photographed in Prison Jumpsuit During Family Visit

Felicity Huffman has started her prison sentence at FCI Dublin in Northern California, with TMZ sharing the first look at the Desperate Housewives star in her prison jumpsuit. Huffman was spotted during a family visit to the facility sporting the dark green outfit used at the facility.

Huffman just began her 14-day sentence is set to be released next Sunday according to the outlet. Along with the jumpsuit, the star also wore a white baseball cap and black Under Armor sneakers.

The actress was photographed walking out of the low-security facility for a family visit day. Huffman didn’t need to be escorted by any guards, indicating how low-security the facility could be.

TMZ adds that husband William H. Macy and daughter Sophia drove up from Los Angeles to visit Huffman.

The actress reported for her sentence on Oct. 15, with reports at the time indicating she’ll be wearing number, 77806-112.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a statement from Huffman’s representatives read. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Shortly after her arrival, her initial sentenced was reduced from 14 days to 13 days after it was noted that her few hours in custody after her initial arrest counted as a full day. This means that Huffman’s release will be Oct. 27, news that didn’t sit well with some critics.

“14 days in whatever prison Felicity Huffman, why f—ing bother 14 days what a f—ing joke!!!!!!!!! If that were me I would have been put in jail for life what a joke!!!” one critic wrote after her sentencing.

FCI Dublin is also being scrutinized due to Huffman’s sentence thanks to its “Club Fed” nickname. This was earned in 1998 when social worker Patricia Clark was sent there for her role in a bank robbery and was told she was being transferred “to a country club.”

The family visit also comes on the heels of reports that Huffman and husband William H. Macy may be heading for divorce in the wake of the scandal according to a piece in Women’s Day.

“[Macy] has been doing his absolute best for the sake of their two daughters to be Felicity’s rock. But he had no idea she’d done what she did and he’s still fuming about it. He’s a good man and he loves her be he’s not sure he can ever trust her again,” the report indicated.

Both have denied the report, calling it “not true.”