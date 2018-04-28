Derick Dillard Insists He Was Not Fired From ‘Counting On’

Derick Dillard insisted that he wasn’t fired from Counting On, as he continues defending his homophobic remarks about fellow TLC reality star Nate Berkus.

Dillard posted some inflammatory remarks on Thursday, attacking Berkus and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, over their new show on the network, Nate and Jeremiah By Design. The series follows the couple as they raise their daughter, Poppy, while helping distressed homeowners renovate their homes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What a travesty of family,” Dillard wrote of the show. “It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.”

What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal. https://t.co/xicRm1nsW7 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

Dillard has been fielding responses to those posts every since, including several fans pointing out that he was the one who was fired while their show just started. However, he said that was not the case.

“They won’t tell you that I was ever fired because I wasn’t,” he wrote. “We wanted to leave and they didn’t want us to. That’s the truth.”

Dillard was reportedly fired by TLC after he tweeted an angry rant against transgender reality star Jazz Jennings. He has been disputing this story the entire time, however. In March, he tweeted that he and his wife, Jill Duggar “were going in a different direction as a family and decided to stop doing filming.”

Dillard continually doubled down in defending his comments on Thursday, asserting that there was an “agenda” to promote certain lifestyles.

“I’m not bashing the people, I’m just calling out the public agenda at play and how a network chooses what they highlight,” he wrote. “Christians should love all as Christ loved all. Take advantage of capitalism: boycott what you don’t believe in, but don’t boycott relationships.”

Meanwhile, Jill Duggar wasn’t spared from online criticism this week either. She posted a short video on her website, showing a method for nestling a car seat into an umbrella stroller. Fans thought she was putting her child in serious danger.

“My Mama taught me this trick about infant car seats!” she wrote. “I use it when I know we are gonna be in tight spaces and I don’t wanna pull out the big stroller. Super easy!”

“Noooo no no no,” one person wrote. “Just buy a Doona if you really want to double your carseat as a stroller. Very unsafe.”

“This is not helpful or a trick,” declared another. “It’s unsafe practices that could end up with a child getting a concussion or worse..”

Duggar did not respond to the controversy.