Denzel Washington Teases Possible Retirement

Washington said there are 'very few films left' he is interested in making.

Denzel Washington has sparked speculation about his future in the film industry, hinting at a potential retirement following the release of the highly anticipated Gladiator II this November 22.

In an interview with Empire, the 69-year-old Oscar winner reflected on his illustrious career and the dwindling number of projects that pique his interest. "There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley," Washington said, referring to his collaboration with director Ridley Scott on Gladiator II.

The actor's remarks have prompted discussions about his career trajectory, especially given his tendency to steer clear of conventional blockbusters and superhero franchises. Washington's selective approach to roles has long been a characteristic of his career, with the possible exception of his Equalizer series.

Despite these retirement speculations, Washington's immediate future remains packed with high-profile projects. In addition to Gladiator II, he has completed work on a Spike Lee-directed remake of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low and is set to reunite with frequent collaborator Antoine Fuqua for an upcoming epic, according to IndieWire.

Washington's admiration for Scott, now 86, seems to be a significant factor in his continued engagement with the film industry. Reflecting on their collaboration to Empire, Washington praised Scott's continued passion: "He's engaged. He's excited about life and his next film. He's an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86."

The actor's history with Ridley Scott and his late brother, filmmaker Tony Scott, runs deep. His previous collaboration with Ridley on American Gangster in 2007 laid the groundwork for their current partnership on Gladiator II. Washington reminisced, "We had a great go-round the first go-round [on 'American Gangster'], and here we are."

When asked to compare the directorial styles of the Scott brothers, Washington diplomatically sidestepped the question. "I don't compare directors," he stated. "You see the different personalities. I suppose they do [have similarities]. On the days when we're shooting, I'm busy with what I'm doing. So I'm not comparing this one to that one, but obviously both are great filmmakers. They can't miss."

In Gladiator II, Washington takes on the role of Macrinus, who is described as a wealthy arms dealer with imperial ambitions. The film, set two decades after the events of the original 2000 blockbuster, centers on the character of Lucius, portrayed by Paul Mescal, with Pedro Pascal joining the cast as Marcus Acacius.

Ridley Scott has teased the epic scale of the sequel, promising audiences a spectacle of monumental proportions. "We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I've ever done," Scott told Empire in July. "Probably bigger than anything in 'Napoleon.'"

While Washington may be contemplating a step back from acting, his involvement in the film industry extends beyond his on-screen performances. He recently produced his son Malcolm's directorial debut, an adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, set to premiere on Netflix. The film also stars Washington's eldest son, John David Washington.