Dennis Quaid’s ‘Parent Trap’ Co-Star Elaine Hendrix Has the Perfect Response to His Engagement to Laura Savoie

Elaine Hendrix, Dennis Quaid‘s co-star in Disney’s The Parent Trap, had the perfect response to Quaid’s engagement to 26-year-old Lauren Savoie. Quaid and Savoie, who is 39 years his junior, got engaged in Hawaii on Oct. 18. Quaid confirmed the happy news while promoting his new movie, the World War II drama Midway.

“Watch out for those twins,” Hendrix tweeted, along with a link to the New York Post report on Quaid’s engagement.

In The Parent Trap, Hendrix starred as Meredith Blake, who hoped to marry Quaid’s Nick Parker for his money. Those plans were doused by his twin daughters, both played by Lindsay Lohan, who would rather see their parents reunited. Natasha Richardson co-starred as Liz James, the twins’ mother. The 1998 film was a remake of Disney’s 1961 classic.

In real life, Quaid has a set of twins. He and ex-wife Kimberly Buffington are parents to Thomas and Zoe, who were born via a surrogate in 2007.

Hendrix’s comment earned fun responses from fans who loved the references.

“The villain has become the hero,” one person wrote.

“This works on many levels since he actually had twins with the last too-young but now somewhat older wife,” another wrote.

Lisa Ann Walter, who also had a role in The Parent Trap, chimed in, “Haha! #JusticeForMeredith… #ForYour411 #YouRang?”

Over the weekend, news broke that Quaid and Savoie got engaged during a romantic getaway to Oahu, Hawaii before he attended an event to promote Midway.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” Quaid, 65, told Extra of the engagement. “I had the ring in my pocket… It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan… I wanted it to be private.”

Quaid said he surprised Savoie with the ring while she was trying to take a selfie with him.

“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down,” Quaid said.

“She’s a beautiful, beautiful woman. She’s an incredible person. I’m really as happy as I can be,” Quaid told Entertainment Tonight of Savoie.

Savoie is a graduate student at the University of Texas. She started dating the two-time Golden Globe nominee over the summer.

Quaid was previously married to Buffington from 2004 to 2018. He was also married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983 and Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. Ryan and Quaid are parents to actor Jack Quaid.

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images