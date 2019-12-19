Denise Richards Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery for 4 Hernias

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards recently revealed that she had been through a medical emergency earlier this year. Not only did the actor open up about her health journey, but she also gave her followers some important advice in the process.

On Dec. 17, Richards posted a slideshow of photos from her recent medical scare, including a snap of the star in the hospital and another one of her post-surgery scars.

“My hubby posted this & I need to actually thank him for taking such great care of me,” she wrote on Instagram, noting that she reposted one of the photos from her husband’s, Aaron Cameron’s, account. “This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body.”

She continued to write that she originally ignored her symptoms as she thought that they would go away after some time.

“Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away,” she continued to write, before describing exactly what happened. “They did not and got a lot worse. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal.”

Richards ended her caption by telling her followers to pay attention to what their bodies are trying to tell them, “And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) … gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.”

While many fans shared their kind words for the star, one of Richards’ RHOBH co-stars couldn’t help but bring up some Bravo-related drama. According to E! News, Lisa Rinna commented on Richards’ Instagram to ask her, “Is everything ok? Is everyone ok?”

“Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you,” Rinna continued. “What happened?! You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle, We never heard from you. What happened?”

Richards reportedly did not attend the Season 10 wrap party at Dorit Kemsley‘s house, which is what Rinna is referring to. The Wild Things actor also reportedly has not been getting along well with her fellow cast members.

It’s unclear exactly what went down between Richards and the rest of the Beverly Hills Housewives. Based on Richards’ latest Instagram post, it seems like she has more serious issues on her mind than the drama between her fellow Bravo stars.