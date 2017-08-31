Tyga’s Rumored Fling Demi Rose Might Be Giving Kylie Jenner a Run for Her Money on Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is one of the most popular models on Instagram and she is back at it this week posting steamy snaps. Mawby, who was rumored to have a fling with rapper Tyga, took to social media to share a new swimsuit photo that offers an explanation as to how she has managed to build a massive fan base of more than 5.1 million followers.

Margarita, no sugar, no salt! 🍸Ready for the celebrations tonight 😝 Swimsuit from @motelrocks #motelrocks A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The 22-year-old model shared the snap with the caption: “Margarita, no sugar, no salt! Ready for the celebrations tonight.”

The image shows Mawby sporting a black strapless, one-piece swimsuit that highlights her shape. The British born beauty pulled her raven black locks back into a tight bun while rocking chic sunglasses. She was pictured clutching a margarita glass while standing in a hot tub.

This definitely isn’t the first time that Mawby has whipped her fans into a frenzy with steamy pics on social media. Last week, she celebrated surpassing 5 million followers on Instagram and she uploaded a racy pic for the occasion.

“5 million followers!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much to all of you who chose to follow and support me. I appreciate all of the love you share with me daily. 18 year old me would never have believed that this day was even possible, at 22 years old here I am feeling more blessed than ever. Love you guys.”

5 million followers! Thank you so much to all of you who chose to follow and support me. I appreciate all of the love you share with me daily. 18 year old me would never have believed that this day was even possible, at 22 years old here I am feeling more blessed than ever. Love you guys ❤️ 📸 by @jayden_fa A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Mawby skyrocketed into the spotlight after being in a rumored relationship with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. She says that it all started by posting selfies on the Internet.

“I’ve had Instagram since I was 18,” she said during an interview with The Sun. “Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60k to 200k to a million to 3.2 million now. In school, I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me on the street. I just got used to it.”

With lightning speed, Mawby has gone from social media starlet to hanging with A-list celebs. She says these opportunities have been afforded to her because of her hourglass figure.

“I have an amazing life traveling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians,” she said. “I love the best parties, yachts, and fast cars – but deep down I’m just Demi, a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky.”

