Demi Moore Posts ‘Altered Reality’ Photo of Her With Shaved Head, Bruce Willis Filming ‘The Fifth Element’

Demi Moore flashed back to 1997 in a Flashback Friday Instagram post, sharing an old photo of herself with ex-husband Bruce Willis taken while they both had very short hair.

The photo was taken when Moore was working on Ridley Scott’s G.I. Jane while Willis was working on Luc Besson’s cult sci-fi movie The Fifth Element.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Altered reality [Bruce Willis] shooting [The Fifth Element] and me [G.I. Jane],” Moore wrote in the caption.

The photo brought out plenty of G.I. Jane fans. Although the movie was not a big hit when it came out, there are clearly a few people who want to see a sequel.

“GI Jane is still one of my favorite films,” one person wrote.

“Jesus. What a pic. GI Jane still makes me feel empowered to this day. You blew my mind with that character and her story. Love you, Miss Moore,” another fan wrote, adding the hashtag “girl power.”

“Was there ever a GI Jane 2 in the works? Watching that movie was a driving force in me joining the Marines and realizing my dream of becoming an officer in 2011. You slayed it!!!” another fan wrote.

Moore’s Instagram page is a treasure trove of Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday posts that fans love seeing, and likely leave her daughters with Willis embarrassed. The couple are parents to Rumer, 30; Scout, 27; and Tallulah, 25.

While fans may enjoy the brief looks at Moore’s life, they will want to check out an even more detailed trip through her past. Nine years after it was first announced Moore is finally ready to release her memoir, Inside Out, on Sept. 24. The book will include looks at her marriages to Willis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as her “tumultuous relationship” with her estranged mother.

“Throughout her rise to fame and during some of the most pivotal moments of her life, Moore battled addiction, body image issues, and childhood trauma that would follow her for years – all while juggling a skyrocketing career, celebrity status, and raising a family,” publisher Harper Collins teased in a press release last month. “In this emotionally charged memoir, she opens up about her career and personal life – laying bare her defining tumultuous relationship with her mother, her marriages, her struggles balancing stardom with motherhood, and her journey toward open-heartedness. Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender – as well as resilience: a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

Moore, who has kept an amicable relationship with Willis that was on display during Comedy Central’s Willis roast last year, will be seen in Corporate Animals on Aug. 9.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images