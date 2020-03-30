Demi Moore Poses With a Dog on Her Head in Bizarre Coronavirus Quarantine Selfie

Demi Moore took to social media during quarantine as she posed with a tiny puppy on her head. The actress was rocking two braids, overalls and a white turtleneck long sleeve top, accessorized with a tiny pup. As the 57-year-old posed for the camera in the unique photo, fans were all about it.

“Is there something on my head?” she captioned the photo on Instagram. One person wrote, “Adorable,” while someone else added, “Please make this the cover of your next book.”

Moore has kept her fans up to date via social media that she and her daughters, Rumor, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, are all on lockdown together. Several celebrities have taken to social media to keep their fans entertained as everyone searches for a new normal during the pandemic. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani showed the world their matching quarantine outfits with a staged photoshoot as they try and keep safe. In fact, while everyone seems to have a more casual look these days, Shelton announced that he would be growing his mullet back and for fans to “stay tuned.”

“I have an announcement,” he tweeted. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope of some s— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

Someone else making some serious changes to their look is comedian Jeff Foxworthy. He’s known for having a mustache but that’s no longer the case after he shaved it off for the first time in 40 years! Several married couples like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been posting dancing videos of themselves, as well as, Ciara and Russell Wilson who have posted family dance routines.

Others are using TikTok to create entertainment, in fact, one of the most popular things to do while using the app is the “Flip the Switch” challenge to Drake’s song “Nonstop.” Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron posted their challenge to Instagram with their quarantine crew. SNL’s Kate McKinnon and US Senator Elizabeth Warren also participated as well.

President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that while he suggested businesses may open back up in the U.S. on Easter, he is now extending the social distancing guidelines through the end of April.