Demi Moore Not Getting Sued Over Death In Her Pool 2 Years Ago

The family of a 21-year-old man who died in Demi Moore‘s pool two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The Ghost star was not at home at the time of the incident, therefore, she is not directly being sued.

Edenilson Steven Valle drowned on July 19, 2015 after Moore’s caretaker threw a house party for a small group at the actress’ home. The lawsuit was filed by the victim’s parents, Jorge and Maria, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

They claimed that their son made it clear that he could not swim, but that the party hosts were negligent in their behavior.

The lawsuit targets Tree House Trust, which owns the luxurious home, as well as the hosts of the party, Bessy Wong and Lenny Hernandez, according to Page Six.

According to the court documents, the Valle family says Hernandez “hosted a party with alcohol” and that there was no clear signage around the pool indicating it was 10 feet deep. They claim the pool area was “dangerous.”

“House manager Lenny Hernandez knew there was drinking that night and in fact she was serving alcohol at a party which was unsafe to host,” the court docs read.

Edenilson Valle was missing for around 10 to 15 minutes when his friends found him floating in the deep end of the pool. The paramedics administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Demi Moore released a statement about the incident saying that she was in “absolute shock.”

“I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news,” she said. “The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends.”

The Valles are seeking an unspecified amount in damages on wrongful-death and negligence allegations.

