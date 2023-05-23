Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy Reunite 38 Years After 'St. Elmo's Fire'

It has been 38 years since St. Elmo's Fire debuted in theaters, and two of the movie's co-stars recently reunited for a picture. Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy — who played Julianna "Jules" Van Patten and Kevin Dolenz, respectively, in the film — posed for a photo together, which McCarthy shared on Instagram. The actor also included an old photo of himself and Moore together from St. Elmo's Fire, which came out in 1985.

"So great to see (for the first time in years and years) my St. Elmo's Fire co-star, the wondrous Demi Moore, and catch up for my Brat Pack documentary," McCarthy wrote in the post's caption. The post has since received a lot of comments, with one fan writing, "How about a sequel to the movie? It would be interesting to see where everyone's life's are at." Someone else added, "Two of the greatest entertainers of all time! Can't wait to see this documentary!" Anotherfan offered, "LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS SOOOO MUCH!!! St. Elmo's Fire is my all time favorite film and it means so much to me!!!! You guys look so wonderful and happy!!"

Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with McCarthy, who opened up about his brand new book, Walking with Sam, which recounts the experience he had walking 500 miles across Spain's Camino de Santiago with his son. "I wanted to try and deepen our connection so that we took something away from it," McCarthy told PopCulture, exclusively. "But I wanted him to know that he was okay in the world. And there's something about the community. There's a beginning, and there's a long slog, and you arrive somewhere, and there's something very deeply satisfying about arriving after such a long sort of..."

He continued, "And over time, after four or five weeks of walking 500 miles to arrive somewhere, and you know, you can't take that accomplishment away from yourself, and no one else can either. It may have no real value in the world, but it has a profound internal value, I think. And to know that you're okay, and you can get from here to there, and on a literal level and an emotional spiritual one. And I think that does that for us. It did that for me the first time I walked it."