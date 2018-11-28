Demi Lovato Reportedly Writing New Music Following Rehab Exit

Demi Lovato is reportedly writing some new music following her rehab exit after suffering a drug overdose over the summer.

Radar reports that the singer is ready to get her music career back on track because she feel that she gets a lot of mental benefits from being creative.

“Demi finds singing and writing cathartic and has been writing a lot of her own material, which she wants to get in motion pretty quickly,” a source close to the singer told the outlet.

“She’s grateful to be alive and at the stage of her life where she wants to help other people, and her music will reflect that,” the source continued. “It’s all about staying strong and positive — one day at a time, of course.”

The insider did also state that Lovato’s “entire team has made it 100 percent clear there’s zero pressure whatsoever in terms of her comeback,” but that she is ready to pursue it anyway.

Lovato was hospitalized in July after being found unresponsive in her home, with doctors later determining that she had suffered a drug overdose. After doctors cleared her, the singer entered rehab to get help with her substance abuse and mental health issues.

Following her hospitalization, the singer spoke out and let her fans know that she was grateful for their support and that she was determined to get healthy.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said in the statement posted on her Instagram account. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato continued. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the singer’s message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

At this time, there is no word on when new music from Lovato will be released, but indicators suggest it will be sometime in 2019.