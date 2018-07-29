Demi Lovato: Video of Singer Hours Before Overdose Surfaces

Video footage has emerged showing Demi Lovato having a good time with her friends just hours before her alleged overdose.

Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, after spending the night out with friends. She reportedly attended a birthday party in Hollywood that went late into the night, and paramedics found her unconscious in her home the following morning.

Lovato reportedly documented her night out with friends on a private Instagram account, as did others at the party. On Saturday, TMZ published a brief clip from the outing, where Lovato can be seen grinning in the background.

The video shows smoke drifting off of a cake, as the candles have just been blown out. It pans around a circle of smiling faces, including Lovato.

TMZ reports that the video was taken at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip. The birthday party was for Dani Vitale, one of Lovato’s back-up dancers. Witnesses said they saw no sign that Lovato was using drugs, or under the influence in any way. She was all smiles at the event, and welcomed party goers to continue celebrating at her place.

It was Lovato’s assistant who reportedly found her unconscious at around 11:30 a.m. the next day. She was in her own bedroom. As many other outlets have reported, paramedics used Narcan to reverse the effects of what they identified as a drug overdose.

Lovato herself, as well as her family and representatives, are still not confirming reports that she had been using drugs before her hospitalization. On Tuesday night, one of her reps asked for privacy on her behalf.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” it said. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato has made it no secret that her battle with addiction is ongoing. Just last month, she released a song called “Sober,” revealing that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. Lovato shared her story in the hopes of inspiring and supporting others dealing with similar issues, and based on the response to her emergency, it has worked.

The singer has also struggled with eating disorders including bulimia, bipolar disorder and self-harm. A documentary about her career is still in production at YouTube, despite her apparent overdose this week.