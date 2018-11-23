Demi Lovato Unfollows Celebrity Friends

Demi Lovato is seemingly making a social media purge, unfollowing several of her famous friends on Instagram in recent days.

A few of those famous names include Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and Iggy Azalea, all of whom have been very close to Lovato at one point.

Lovato and Gomez have known each other since their were children, though their relationship has been rocky over the years and Gomez actually unfollowed Lovato at the beginning of the year. Lovato has been friends with Jonas since the duo starred on Disney Channel’s Camp Rock along with Jonas’ brothers Joe and Kevin, who Lovato appears to still follow. As for Azalea, the two have been close recently, and it’s this unfollow that may be the most surprising.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Lovato unfollowed her friends because she wants to “focus on herself” and “avoid any difficult relationships.”

“She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity,” the source said. “Demi has come a very long way. She’s grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group.”

Lovato has used social media sparingly since her overdose in July and subsequent treatment in rehab, but the star made a quick return to social media once again on Thursday to wish fans a Happy Thanksgiving, posting a photo on her Instagram Story of her meal.

“Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!!” she wrote.

The 26-year-old’s first Instagram message since her hospitalization was an emotional post thanking those around her for their support, though Lovato has since deleted the statement.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

“I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time,” she continued. “Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to you all. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

