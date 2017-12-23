Demi Lovato Blasted for Misguided Tweet About UFOs

Many mistook last night’s SpaceX rocket launch for a UFO, but once the company confirmed that it was a planned launch, they calmed down. Not Demi Lovato.

Warning: this tweet contains explicit language.

I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 23, 2017

Lovato maintained that what she saw was paranormal, and no press release or city-wide advisory would convince her otherwise.

Like Lovato, many were confused by the strangly shaped light streaking across the sky on the west coast last night. The LAPD alone received at least 130 emergency calls from people who either feared an alien invasion or a nuclear strike.

However, the launch was common knowledge for those who follow the exploits of SpaceX. The private space exploration program, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has been contracted to launch 75 Iridium satellites into orbit, which they hope to complete sometime in 2018.

Last night, the Falcon 9 booster brought ten satellites up before crashing harmlessly into the Pacific Ocean.

Lovato’s followers poked fun at her for her stubbornness in believing the lights were extra-terrestrial.

Honey you are okay?? They’ve been talking about the launch for days! You getting enough water and sleep? — Sweater 💕28 (@BrianaAckles) December 23, 2017

she’s so woke it amazes me — nichristmas (@delicategames) December 23, 2017

Of course, some fans shared Lovato’s fervor.

That’s What I’m Saying The Government meant is using “SpaceX” as a cover up. that exact same object was spotted over Russia before and in South America to. Government Has to control everyone’s reaction because government can’t control what ever is out there in space. #staywoke — Krystal Ruiz (@EarthToKiki_) December 23, 2017

The man at the center of it all, Elon Musk, is having his own unique brand of fun, replying to posts to tell people that they were, in fact, looking at an alien spacecraft.