Demi Lovato Enlists Celebrities and Former WWE Stars for Mental Health Discussions on Tour

In an effort to break down the social stigmas of mental health and addiction, Demi Lovato is calling on some of her famous friends to come talk to some of her fans.

According to The Blast, Lovato brought in former WWE Superstar Eva Marie to have a conversation backstage at a concert in San Jose with roughly 200 fans “for an intimate, honest discussion about mental health and bettering oneself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Blast reports Lovato has been doing these talks on each stop of her current “Tell Me You Love Me” tour, and that DJ Khlaed and Kehlani have already been slotted to attend future events. Lovato has already booked famous television psychologist Dr. Phil to speak with fans at her show at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday night.

Lovato has been promoting body positivity with a series of Instagram posts of her in various sexy outfits and bathing suits. She recently spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about how she feels sorry for people who try to shame her over body image.

“I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself,” she told the talk show host according to The Daily Mail. “I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”

“I’m a perfectionist. So I decided to post it anyways,” she said when speaking about a photo where she wasn’t a fan of how her legs looked. “I thought, ‘it’s me, it’s who I am and I love my body. So I’m just going to post it.’ I’ve taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them. If I do see [negativity], I just feel sorry for them because who leaves a negative comment on somebody’s profile on the internet,” she stated. “You have to be kind of sad to do that so I’ve taken away the power and it feels great.”

Lovato’s battle with personal issues are well documented.

In 2010 she entered a treatment center to seek help battling an eating disorder, inflicting self-harm and addiction and was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The addiction was later revealed to be her self-medicating with alcohol and cocaine.

Elsewhere on her tour, Lovato welcomed surviving students from the Parkland, Florida school shooting to join her onstage during her concert in San Diego.