Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020 in Miami

Demi Lovato is preparing to make her comeback to music in a big way, with the 27-year-old set to perform the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The NFL announced Lovato as the anthem singer on Wednesday, Jan. 16, writing that she will join “a prestigious line up of Super Bowl National Anthem performers.”

Previous performers include Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond. On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, Christine Sun Kim will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Super Bowl LIV will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and will feature a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez in Shakira. The game’s matchup will be decided this weekend, after the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship and the Green Bay Packers battle the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship.

On Jan 26, Lovato will perform at the Grammy Awards in her first major public performance since her July 2018 overdose. The former Disney Channel star’s most recent album was 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, and her most recent release was the confessional non-album single “Sober,” which arrived shortly before her overdose. It’s unclear whether she will be performing new music at the Grammys, though it is likely.

In November, Lovato appeared at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles and explained why she has been waiting to release new music.

“It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things,” she said. “I’ve really decided to take my time with things. When the time is right to release new music I will, and nobody is more anxious than me. I am dying to release new music… There is a reason it’s taking longer and it’s only because I’m trying to perfect that music for you guys.”

On Dec. 4, she posted a black square on Instagram with the caption, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….” On Tuesday, when she announced her upcoming Grammy performance, she wrote, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NurPhoto