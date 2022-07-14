Demi Lovato Suffers Gnarly Facial Injury, Needs Stitches Ahead of Late-Night Appearance

Demi Lovato got a gnarly injury right before their scheduled appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, but even stitches won't keep them down. The "Dancing With the Devil" artist took to TikTok Wednesday to reveal the unfortunate result of a painful accident with a crystal but managed to keep their sense of humor about it.

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" Lovato wrote in the caption of the TikTok, which shows them revealing a painful-looking cut above their eyebrow as the viral "They're Gonna Know" audio plays. "Nobody's gonna know," the audio begins, as a second voice assures, "They're gonna know," and the first once again asks, "how would they know?"

Closing out the clip, Lovato mouths an obvious f-word, making it clear just how bad the timing for this accident is. Lovato is scheduled to appear and perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the day before their new single "Substance" drops on July 15. Wednesday, Lovato teased a preview of the song and accompanying music video, which shows the singer tearing up a boardroom before falling off a building and seemingly embracing a new, edgier side of their style.

"FVCK the theatrics, what happened to classic?" they captioned the video, which prompted fans to declare, "ROCKVATO IS BACK," and, "It's giving La La Land Pt 2." The Camp Rock alum is gearing up to release their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, on Aug. 19, kicking off their international tour on Aug. 30. This will be the first full-length album Lovato has released since coming out as non-binary last year and the first tour since their near-fatal overdose in 2018.

"We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music," Lovato said in a statement. "I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America." They continued, "The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."