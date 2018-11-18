Demi Lovato Steps out After Firing Back at Fans on Social Media

Demi Lovato stepped out in public this weekend, looking healthy after she fired back on social media over criticism regarding her firing her longtime trainer.

According to Radar, Lovato was casual in black denim jeans, distressed grey t-shirt, and white sneakers as she appeared in Los Angeles this weekend with friends. She seemed to be in good spirits with her friends, even after coming for her online trolls.

“It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who care only about her money and she does not see it,” a fan tweeted.

In the caption, she added how “the demi team is so rotten and [Lovato] does not realize it, needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends.”

After the tweet was uploaded to Instagram, Lovato took notice and stood up for herself.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Lovato said. “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

Both Lovato and the fan were referring to Danielle Martin, who worked as the singer’s personal trainer and fitness coach for three years. Martin gave an interview with Radar last week, detailing her grievances and hurt over Lovato firing her.

“Pretty sad. I did nothing but empower her. Nothing bad to say,” Martin said. “The people around her I’m sure were happy to run to her. They told her I was taking the situation and making it all about me. I’d never do that. Not ever. I was standing up for her. That’s all.”

“The jobs of people around her are dependent on her issues. I empowered her above those issues,” she added. “I was a threat to them. This is how I see it. She told me before that certain people would always try to divide. She didn’t understand it and I saw it clearly. I always told her ‘you’re the boss, period.’”

Lovato recently completed a 90-day stint in a rehab facility following a near-fatal overdose that occurred in July. Prior to her overdose, Lovato confessed in a song that she’d fallen off the wagon after six years of sobriety.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is now splitting her time between her mother’s house and a sober living facility.