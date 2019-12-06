Demi Lovato Shoots Down Rumors She’s Broken Her Sobriety With Margaritas and Weed

After Demi Lovato broke things off with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, she recently went public with her new beau Austin G. Wilson via social media. A lot of her fans were excited for the singer, however, considering her new man has also had issues with drugs and alcohol himself, her followers started to worry if he would be a good influence on her. Now, she’s shooting down rumors that she’s relapsed by ordering margaritas at a bar while smoking weed.

Lovato appeared on Perez Hilton’s podcast where she spoke about being “selective” with her sobriety. Allegedly, the popular Hollywood reporter has a friend of a friend who works at an establishment in Los Angles where they saw the singer and her boyfriend ordering drinks and smoking weed. However, Lovato is shooting those rumors down after she posted, “Don’t believe the rumors” to her Instagram story.

It’s been 16 months since the 27-year-old relapsed after being sober for years, except this time, it was near fatal for her. She then spent 11 days in a medical facility before checking herself into rehab. She took to Instagram to express how she was feeling following her stay, however, the post has since been deleted.

“This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.”

In mid-November, Lovato and Wilson made things Instagram official after she shared a black-and-white photo of them together. Wilson is a Los Angeles based model whose dad is skateboarder George Wilson — one of the Z-Boys of Dogtown who now has a clothing line called Rivi Goods. The two met through mutual friends, it’s been said that Lovato has surrounded herself with those who have struggled with addiction like herself but that are also on the road to sobriety as well. They shared friend Thomas Trussell III, who sadly passed away in October after his battle with addiction. Lovato got a tattoo in his honor while Wilson shared a photo to social media of their friend after his passing.

Lovato’s first introduction to hardcore drugs was when she was still a star on the Disney Channel. She got candid with fans during her YouTube documentary, Simple Complicated, where she revealed the first time she did cocaine.

“My first time doing coke I was 17, working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple friends they introduced me to it. I was scared because my mom always told me your heart could just burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and loved it,” she confessed.

Since then, the actress and singer has struggled with addiction and has gone in-and-out of sobriety. However, this time, fans are hopeful that Lovato will stay away from temptation to live a full and healthy life.