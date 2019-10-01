Demi Lovato Rocks New Dyed Pink Hair in Selfie After Being Spotted in ‘DWTS’ Audience

Demi Lovato is showing off her edgy new hairdo up close and personal after rocking hot pink tips while supporting The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and pro partner Alan Bersten in the audience of Dancing With the Stars Monday night. After taking in the show with Bachelor Nation fan favorite Demi Burnett, Lovato shared a selfie of her fire look on Instagram, revealing just how expertly matched her eye makeup was to her new hair color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT

Lovato may have captioned her photo with just a simple pink heart, but fans were happy to gush over the look for her.

“The pink/black hair and eyeshadow combo… RIP me,” one wrote in the comments, as another chimed in, “So beautiful it hurts.”

Even Brown couldn’t help but show her appreciation of the look after leaving the ballroom floor with high scores, writing alongside a heart eyes emoji, “Pretty pretty.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Lovato’s pink look in the quick glimpse they got of her during Monday’s DWTS broadcast, but getting such a fire selfie was a pleasant surprise!

Demi Lovato & Demi Burnett at #DWTS supporting former bachelorette Hannah Brown! pic.twitter.com/Q3MJLPtFx7 — Jake (@JakeConcentrate) October 1, 2019

The “Cool For the Summer” singer has been spending a lot of time with the members of Bachelor Nation after beginning to date Brown’s ex, former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson. Although things aren’t official between the two, the Bachelor fan favorite has been on multiple dates with Lovato so far and regularly leaves flirty comments on her social media accounts.

“We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos… we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me,” Johnson told Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their Almost Famous podcast recently. “And, uh, she kisses really well.”

Johnson explained that while the two are still “getting to know” one another, Lovato was the first to show her interest after watching him woo Brown on her season of ABC dating show.

“For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” Johnson explained. “I love that like, ‘Come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless